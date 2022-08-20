Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 131,357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

