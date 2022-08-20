Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 35,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 703,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 114,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

