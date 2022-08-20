Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
