Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $200,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

