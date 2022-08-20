Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $287,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

