Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.
