Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 504 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 21,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

