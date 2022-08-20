Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $305,000 Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,565,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,597 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAR opened at $17.31 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

