Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $353,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.