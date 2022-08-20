Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.