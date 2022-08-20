Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

