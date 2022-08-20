Refereum Tops One Day Volume of $8.68 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $34.54 million and $8.68 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00102488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

