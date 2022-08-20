Reserve Price Up 0% This Week (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Reserve has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $44,644.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.
Reserve Profile
Reserve is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org.
Reserve Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
