Reviewing Cue Health (HLTH) & Its Rivals

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cue Health to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% Cue Health Competitors -290.22% 1.04% -14.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million $86.42 million -12.47 Cue Health Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -134.84

Analyst Ratings

Cue Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cue Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cue Health Competitors 164 1019 1669 52 2.55

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.73%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cue Health rivals beat Cue Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

