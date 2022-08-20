Reviewing ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GXO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 14 0 2.78 ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $80.65, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. ITHAX Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.71 $153.00 million $1.86 25.42 ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GXO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and ITHAX Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.55% 12.25% 3.92% ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats ITHAX Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

