Rewardiqa (REW) Market Capitalization Hits $15,768.72

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $15,768.72 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00066342 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

