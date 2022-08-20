RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 45,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. 16,128,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.