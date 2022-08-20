RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $840,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.