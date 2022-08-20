RFG Advisory LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,626 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
IUSB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 1,179,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
