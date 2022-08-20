RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

