RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 3,423,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,734. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.