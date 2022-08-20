RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 480,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

