RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

