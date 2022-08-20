RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,981 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 668,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

