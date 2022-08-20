Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,900 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RIO opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.