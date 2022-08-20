Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Tops $28,522.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $28,522.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00056609 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

