Robert J. Costantino Acquires 5,353 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino purchased 5,353 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,489.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PetVivo Price Performance

Shares of PetVivo stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetVivo stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

