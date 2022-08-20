Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,482.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

