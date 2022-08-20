Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
