Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.