Ronit Capital LLP Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 0.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest by 69.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 17.6% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781,648. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.