Ronit Capital LLP Buys 110,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTEW)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTEW – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zanite Acquisition Trading Down 4.6 %

ZNTEW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

