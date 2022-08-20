Ronit Capital LLP Has $1.06 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ronit Capital LLP lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 1.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

SPR traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 1,698,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,121. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

