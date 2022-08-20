Ronit Capital LLP Has $4.23 Million Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 5.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 0.18% of Embraer worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,685 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 6.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 151,423 shares during the period.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,322. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

