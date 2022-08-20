Ronit Capital LLP Invests $513,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 140.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 2.6 %

About FLEX LNG

Shares of FLNG traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $35.02. 366,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,421. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

