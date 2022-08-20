Ronit Capital LLP Invests $513,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 140.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
