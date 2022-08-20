Ronit Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 250,000 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Kosmos Energy comprises 2.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 8,718,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

