Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

