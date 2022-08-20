Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Ross Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores
In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ross Stores
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 804,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
Read More
