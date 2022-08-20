Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.83 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

