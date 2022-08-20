Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

