Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

