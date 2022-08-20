Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.72.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.