Rotharium (RTH) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Rotharium (RTH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $129,019.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

