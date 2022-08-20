Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $22.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

