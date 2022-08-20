Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.87. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6,090 shares trading hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

