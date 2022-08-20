Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.16

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as low as $25.10. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.