SafeBlast Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,974.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $744,229.83 and $87,974.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,020.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00538995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00245049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019113 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

