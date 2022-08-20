Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $79,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,845 shares of company stock worth $9,625,657 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

