Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

SSL opened at C$7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.74. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

