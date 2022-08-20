Scala Market Capitalization Hits $479,445.46 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $479,445.46 and approximately $627.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

