SCEP Management Ltd Has $63.70 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816,127 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 41.7% of SCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SCEP Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of KE worth $63,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.38 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

