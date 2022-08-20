Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

