Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,452,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,143. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

